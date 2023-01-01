Lynchburg Republican City Committee presents “An Evening with Vince Everett Ellison” June 19th

An Evening with Vince Everett Ellison!

We will watch his newly released documentary, Will You Go to Hell for Me?, followed by a time of Q & A with the man himself.  His books, The Iron Triangle and 25 Lies, have been eye opening to many.

He brings his unique background to his work as the son of a Sharecropper in Hendersonville, TN, who in his own search for truth uncovered the facts are much different than the African-American community had been led to believe.  He is on a mission to educate people with the truth.

If you have questions about his controversial message, then come hear him for yourself and ask your questions.

Purchase tickets here:  https://secure.winred.com/lynchburg-republican-city-committee/ellison

If you are not familiar with his work, please view the trailer here:

Homepage