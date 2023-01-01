Lynchburg returns to Pedlar Reservoir as main water source

Lynchburg is back to using the Pedlar Reservoir as its water source. The city had been using water from the James River after a break on the raw water line from the Pedlar. City officials assured residents that water from the James was being treated to the same standards as water from the Pedlar.

Now water resource officiasl say the break in the line has been isolated so that the City is back on the Pedlar Reservoir while repairs are being completed.

Here is more information from the City of Lynchburg:

UPDATE: City of Lynchburg Returns to Pedlar Reservoir for Drinking Water Source



LYNCHBURG, Va. – On August 1, the Department of Water Resources advised there was a break on the raw water line from the Pedlar Reservoir. Because of the break, the City of Lynchburg’s water source was transitioned to the James River and treated to the same exceptional standards as water from the Pedlar Reservoir.



Today, August 3, the Department of Water Resources announced that the City of Lynchburg’s water source has returned to the Pedlar Reservoir. The break in the line has been isolated so that the City can return to the Pedlar Reservoir while repairs are being completed.

The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.



For more information, please contact the Department of Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.