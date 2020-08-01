Lynchburg School Board candidate interviews

Lynchburg City Council has made the Lynchburg City School Board interview recordings available before, as opposed to after, appointments to the board are made. The city says it’s in an effort to be more transparent. City Council will meet in closed session later today to determine appointments for three-year terms of office to each school district.

Here are the interviews with candidates Rebecca Nelson (District 1) , Gloria Preston (District 3), Clifton Dale Reed (District 1) , and Sharon Carter (District 2)

Here are the interviews with candidates Randy Trost (District 1), Gregory Berry (District 2), Atul Gupta (District 3), and James Hoover (District 1)