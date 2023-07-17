Lynchburg School Board considers four scenarios for rezoning, school closures and renovations

The Lynchburg School Board is considering different scenarios that would involve closing some elementary schools, expanding others, and rebuilding others altogether. Officials have said one of their goals is to rezone so that children are attending elementary schools closer to their homes. Heritage, TC Miller, Sandusky, Dearington, and Paul Munro elementaries are all schools that could possibly be closed under different scenarios. Deputy Superintendent Reid Wodicka:

New school board chairman Atul Gupta had a message for parents:



Here is more information from Lynchburg City Schools on the different scenarios, as well as upcoming meetings for parents to weigh in.

LCS Seeks Feedback on Potential Paths to Improve School Facilities

Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) is seeking feedback on ways to improve its facilities in order to best meet students’ needs. In partnership with the City of Lynchburg and LCS, a team of consultants has drafted possible scenarios that outline potential paths forward, including renovating, closing, and repurposing school buildings. These scenarios are based on input previously provided by community members.

LCS invites community members to attend one of the following open houses to learn more about each scenario. Each event is 6:00-8:00 p.m.:

Monday, July 17, 2023: Paul Munro Elementary at 4641 Locksview Road

Tuesday, July 18, 2023: Sandusky Elementary at 5828 Apache Lane

Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Heritage Elementary at 501 Leesville Road

Monday, July 24, 2023: Dearington Elementary at 210 Smyth Street

LCS welcomes additional feedback through the LCS Facilities Master Plan Survey.

The decisions on the horizon will impact thousands of families all over Lynchburg. Feedback collected in the coming weeks will help shape the Facilities Master Plan recommendations that will be presented to the Lynchburg City School Board and City Council in August. Learn more at www.lcsedu.net/master-plan.