Lynchburg School Board keeps “opt out” policy for sexually explicit materials

The Lynchburg School Board is keeping its policy regarding sexually explicit instructional material. The discussion and vote Tuesday night came after Lynchburg City Council said the current policy, which notifies parents of sexually explicit content in school curriculum and allows their students to opt out – didn’t go far enough.

Martin Day introduced a motion that would have required parents to give permission instead.

Board member Atul Gupta said he’s changed his mind on the issue:

But opponents School Board vice chair Robert Brennan said changing the policy would create more of a burden on teachers:

Board member Kimberly Sinha said parents need to trust teachers:

Board member Randy Trost disagreed that teachers are under attack:

Board member Gloria Preston says all kind of books can be considered objectionable but:

The motion to continue the opt-out policy was 6-3 and afterward Randy Trost commented: