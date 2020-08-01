Lynchburg School Board suspends in-person public comments

Beginning January 2021, the Lynchburg City School Board will accept public comments by email or voice message only. In-person public comments will not be allowed. The School Board says anyone choosing to speak before the board must submit their questions and comments in advance to Board Clerk Tina Day, at daytp@lcsedu.net by 3 p.m. on the day of the board meeting. You may also leave a voice message on the school board clerk’s phone line at (434) 515-5077 by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Messages will be played during the public comment section of the school board meeting.