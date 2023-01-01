Lynchburg School Board to consider closing TC Miller, Dearington Elementary School

The Lynchburg School Board Finance and Facilities Committee is recommending that two city elementary schools: Dearington and T.C. Miller be closed — possibly by next year – in a move that would save an estimated 3-4 million dollars a year. The recommendation comes out of the discussion about the future of the division and the Facilities Master Plan. Members of the committee said those two schools are the most expensive to operate, having among the lowest student attendance and the highest cost per student. The students who attend Dearington and TC Miller would be absorbed into other city elementary schools.

Committee member Christian Depaul says he understands parents’ concern.

But some parents are pushing back. Emily Foster’s child attends TC Miller:

TC Miller’s Parent Teacher Organization plans to turn out at next week’s school board meeting when the recommendation will be discussed.