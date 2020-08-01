Lynchburg School Board to vote on mask policy; Bedford County School Board calls emergency meeting

The Lynchburg City School Board will discuss its masking policy at Tuesday’s meeting. The school system recently surveyed parents to see if they want to require masks or make them optional. The results are expected to be released tonight. This comes as other area school systems have made masks optional for students.

Meanwhile, the Bedford County School Board will hold an emergency closed meeting Tuesday with its legal counsel. This meeting follows the board’s vote last week not to adopt a new state policy on transgender students, and to make masks optional for students. The meeting is closed to the public except for the beginning and end.

Here is the FB post from Bedford County Public Schools:

The Bedford County School Board will have an emergency special called meeting on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the School Board Office conference room located at 311 S. Bridge Street, Bedford, VA.

The purpose of this meeting is for consultation with legal counsel retained by the School Board for legal advice concerning the Board’s discrimination policies and Covid-19 mitigation strategies.

This meeting will be closed to the public. The public is encouraged to watch the open portions at the beginning and end of the meeting via live stream on our YouTube channel. Tune in at 5:00 p.m.

BCPS YouTube channel link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvIyLnQJ8uBXH9Y36C9uvw

