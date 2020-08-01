Lynchburg school officials explain school bus problems

he Lynchburg City School Board last night got an update on ongoing problems getting kids to and from school during the first week. Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards blamed the problem partially on a bus driver shortage and software system errors. School Board member Dr. Atul Gupta was upset by the situation:

Other school board members thanked Dr. Edwards and the supporting staff for the efforts and encouraged them to continue working diligently to find solutions to the problems.

Edwards says school officials have been working round the clock to solve the problem, including more hours for bus drivers and reorganized staffing to make sure there are enough dispatchers and administrators always available to schedule bus drivers and address parental concerns.