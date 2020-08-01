Lynchburg schools go remote-only during first week of 2021, in-person comments suspended

Lynchburg City Schools students and staff will continue with remote-only instruction and learning for at least a week after the winter break. The Lynchburg City School Board voted at its Tuesday night work session 7-2 in favor of remote-only learning for the week of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8. Winter sports are also on hold until January 11th. Supporters said another week of remote only learning would let school officials evaluate the effect of winter break on the number of COVID cases.

The school board also debated a new policy that suspends in-person public comments at school board meetings during January. Resident can still submit comments via email or voice mail. School board member Sharon Carter took issue with parents who were there to protest because they want to be able to address the school board directly:

Others on the school board said they could still make adjustments to allow residents to speak in person. The school board vote was 5-4 in favor of a new policy suspending in person comments.