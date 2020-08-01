Lynchburg Schools to return to remote-only instruction for the rest of this week

The Lynchburg School board voted unanimously to return to remote only learning for the remainder of this week – the final week before fall break — because of rising COVID numbers. Lynchburg students have been having in person learning two days a week. Officials say the rising numbers are compromising their ability to safely transport and supervise students for in-person learning. School officials also shared the COVID-19 related death of a worker within the transportation department. The school board has a regular meeting scheduled tomorrow and says it will consider a longer range plan that includes how to handle extracurricular and sporting events.