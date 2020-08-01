Lynchburg Schools will add electric buses

Lynchburg City Schools is buying 25 new electric school buses thanks to a nearly 10-million dollar grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The buses will replace older, less efficient diesel-powered buses. School officials say the electric buses are cleaner, quieter, and less expensive to use. The new school buses will be delivered over the next two years.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg City Schools:

Subject: LCS Receives Grant Funding for 25 Electric Buses

Lynchburg City Schools will receive $9,875,000 in grant funding from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The grant will allow LCS to purchase 25 clean, zero-emission school buses, as well as necessary charging infrastructure. These buses will replace older, less efficient diesel-powered buses and will serve LCS for many years to come.

“This award is a transformational investment in Lynchburg City Schools’ transportation infrastructure and is yet another example of LCS being on the leading edge of PK-12 school divisions in Virginia,” said Dr. Reid Wodicka, Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Strategic Planning. “Representing approximately a quarter of our school bus fleet, this investment will allow us to dramatically reduce the school division’s local environmental impact, will improve air quality and reduce noise for students and families in neighborhoods throughout the City, and will substantially reduce our cost of operation. We look forward to continuing to grow this program, and we are thankful for this opportunity to continue to be a leading innovator in public education.”

Hope Custer, Director of Transportation said, “Lynchburg City Schools Transportation is excited to advance our fleet with these new buses. Electric buses are cleaner, quieter, and create a better transportation experience for students and transportation staff. We look forward to fully implementing this program, moving our school division into the future.”

The EPA is partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation. The new school buses will be delivered over the next two years.

Thank you for supporting our LCS mission: Every Child, By Name and By Need, to Graduation!

Walt Ford

Coordinator of Community Relations

Lynchburg City Schools – Department of Equity and Community Relations

915 Court St., Lynchburg, VA 24504

O – (434) 515-5069 LCS Extension: 40069

C – (434) 509-5051