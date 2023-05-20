Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra presents: “Broadway Comes to the ‘Burg” May 20th

Broadway Comes to the ‘Burg

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Academy Center of the Arts – Historic Theatre

You will want to sing along with our superstar Broadway talent as we perform hits from Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, Hairspray, The Wizard of Oz, Frozen, and many, many more. Hugh Panaro, best known for performing the title role in Phantom on Broadway over 2,000 times, and two-time Olivier award nominee Scarlett Strallen will join maestro Glover and the orchestra for this unforgettable evening. For tickets and more information, visit http://Lynchburgsymphony.org