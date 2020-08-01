Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra presents: Lynchburg’s Finest Oct. 2nd

Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 7:30 pm

Academy Center of the Arts Historic Theatre

The LSO celebrates homegrown talent with this spectacular concert, featuring the virtuosic violin playing of Lynchburg native Emily Rist Glover, wife of our current Music Director, David Glover and a violinist with the North Carolina Symphony. In addition, the stars of tomorrow will appear as the Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra joins the LSO in a special side-by-side performance. Also performing will be Lynchburg-based composer and pianist, Susan Morris, premiering new orchestral arrangements of her own compositions, and the concert will conclude with the LSO performing a symphonic blockbuster.