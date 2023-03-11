Lynchburg Symphony presents: Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, March 11

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Academy Center of the Arts – Historic Theatre

You will want to dance right out of your seat during this concert of dance-inspired classical favorites. Beethoven’s seventh symphony was once called “the apotheosis of the dance“, and remains one of the most joyous, exuberant, and rhythmically vital pieces of orchestral music. In addition, the orchestra plays William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama and a suite from Igor Stravinsky’s humorously bouyant ballet, Pulcinella. This will be a ride you don’t want to miss!

JUST ADDED – SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST! We are pleased to announce that this concert will also include a performance of Zigeunerweisen by Sarasate, featuring guest artist Ava Pakiam. This 13 year-old violin prodigy made her solo debut at Carnegie Hall at the age of 8, and has performed with numerous orchestras throughout the U.S. She is currently a student at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.