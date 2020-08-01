Lynchburg Symphony presents: “Happy Holidays with the LSO” Dec. 4

Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra to perform Holiday Concert

LYNCHBURG – The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will perform their popular annual concert

“Happy Holidays with the LSO”, from the stage of the Historic Academy of Music Theatre, on Saturday,

December 4, at 7:30 PM.

The concert will feature beloved carols, popular classics, and a visit from Lynchburg’s favorite Santa, Old

Fuzzy Face himself! Local favorite, soprano Adelaide Trombetta, will join the orchestra for popular Yuletide

hits and soaring traditional favorites, including O Holy Night. And there will be a “photo with Santa” session

in the Academy Center lobby, after the concert.

Tickets can be purchased on the Academy Center of the Arts website, or by calling their box office at

(434)846-8499.

About the LSO

The Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra was started in 1983 as a way for local musicians to use their skills,

while enhancing the community’s arts programs. The LSO is a key contributor to Lynchburg’s cultural,

intellectual and creative vibrancy, helping to keep Lynchburg an attractive center for economic

development – essential for businesses seeking to recruit and retain investors and employees. Beyond

the price of a ticket, spending by arts organizations and their audiences supports jobs and generates

government revenue. LSO musicians live and work in the Lynchburg area keeping attendee’s investment

in our community.