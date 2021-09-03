Lynchburg Symphony presents Peter and the Wolf

Saturday, April 17, 2021 @ 3:00 pm

Join us for an outdoor afternoon presentation of Prokofiev’s family-friendly masterpiece, Peter and the Wolf, featuring principal musicians from the LSO and narration by Daryl Duff. Bring your lawn chairs & blankets as we gather for a socially-distanced performance outside of Heritage Baptist Church.

Tickets are $10 adult/$5 child, with a family maximum of $25.

To order tickets, e-mail or call the LSO Office at:

Venue address: 219 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg 24502