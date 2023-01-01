Lynchburg teen injured in Cabell Street shooting

Shooting Incident in the 100-Block of Cabell Street

LYNCHBURG Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 100-block of Cabell Street, tonight.

On December 3, at 6:28 p.m., LPD officers responded to Cabell Street for a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on scene, a juvenile male was located with a non-life-threatening injury. The individual was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital by Lynchburg Fire Department Medics.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.