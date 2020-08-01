Lynchburg teenager convicted of robbery, gun, gang crimes

A Lynchburg teenager has been convicted of robbery and gun charges and gang participation after an armed robbery last year.

Lynchburg’s prosecutor says 17-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty was one of four men who robbed four people, including a child, at gunpoint in a car on Fourth Street last October. Police caught the suspects a few blocks away and found a video on social media that showed them displaying their weapons and using gang signs and language near the scene of the crime.

Petty was tried as an adult and will be sentenced in January.

KEYON DA’MONTA PETTY CONVICTED OF 3 COUNTS OF ROBBERY BY USE OF A FIREARM, 3 COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY, POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A MINOR, AND CRIMINAL STREET GANG PARTICIPATION

On November 17, 2022, 18 year old Keyon Da’Monta Petty was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of 3 counts of Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm, 3 counts of Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Criminal Street Gang Participation. Petty was 17 years old at the time of offense and had been transferred to the Lynchburg Circuit Court for trial as an adult.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 3:32 p.m. Lynchburg Police Department officers received a report of a robbery with shots fired in the area of Fifth and Jackson Streets. The victims of the robbery were found at Fourth and Jackson Street and included 3 adults and one child inside a car. An adult female from the car reported she arranged to meet a man through Facebook to sell a phone. She was instructed to meet the person on Fourth Street between Jackson and Polk Streets. The female rode as the front seat passenger in the vehicle while her male friend drove the car. Another adult female was the rear passenger along with the child.

When the group in the car arrived on Fourth Street, they saw a group of 4 young black males. The female confirmed that one of the males in the group was the buyer from Facebook. The male approached the front passenger’s window, spoke, then pulled out a gun. When he pulled out the gun, the other 3 males produced firearms and surrounded the car. The occupants of the vehicle were told to get out and get the child out of the car. The male driver was taken across the street and separated from the females and the child. Purses containing cash were taken from both adult females, 2 cell phones were taken from the front seat adult female, and a cell phone was taken from the adult male, however, he could not remember the passcode, so the robber threw the phone into a yard.

Lynchburg Police Department officers received a description of the suspects as 4 young black males with one wearing a white t-shirt. Three blocks away from where the victims were found, Officer McCraw located 4 black males, one in a light gray jacket crossing First Street to Jackson Street. Officer McCraw and other LPD officers detained the juveniles. The male in the light colored jacket was identified as Keyon Petty. Petty carried a backpack that contained 4 semiautomatic firearms. Petty was identified in court as one of the armed robbers.

A social media video made and posted by Petty to his account on October 7, 2021 depicted Petty and the 3 other juveniles showing off the firearms that were located inside Petty’s backpack, using language, and displaying hand signs consistent with membership in the 8 Tray Crips, a criminal street gang. The video showed all 4 juvenile males in the neighborhood of First and Jackson Street 10-15 minutes before the robbery occurred. The location of the robbery was a 6 minute walk from this location.

Petty is scheduled for sentencing on January 11, 2023 at 9 a.m. This case was prosecuted by Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. The defense attorney for Keyon Da’Monta Petty was Catherine Burnett with the Lynchburg Public Defender’s Office.