Lynchburg teenager dies from injuries in motorcycle crash

UPDATE:

A Lynchburg teenager who was in a motorcycle accident on Old Graves Mill Road last weekend has died from his injuries. Police say 18-year-old Gavin Alexander Miller crashed Saturday morning in the area of Robins Drive. He was initially taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and then to UVA MEdical Center where he died from his injuries.

EARLIER:

An adult male is in critical condition as a result of a motorcycle crash this morning.

​Officers of the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire & EMS personnel responded to Old Graves Mill Rd in the area of Robins Dr. around 11:00 a.m. this morning for a report of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The operator and only occupant of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to UVA. He is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Lucy with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

