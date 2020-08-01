Lynchburg terminates design services contract for Rte. 501/221 intersection project

There’s been a setback in Lynchburg’s plan to alleviate traffic congestion and delays at the intersection of Routes 501 and 221. The city has terminated its design services contract with T.Y. Lin for the “One-Way Pair” project. That design calls for building a new northbound U.S. 501 and converting the existing Old Forest Road section of U.S. 501 to southbound only, effectively turning 501 into eight travel lanes. The city said it has an increasing lack of confidence in T.Y. Lin and its designs, so it’s now working on a new solution to complete the design in preparation for the construction phase. The project is already behind schedule; construction was supposed to start last fall.