Lynchburg to resume water cutoffs later this month

The City of Lynchburg will resume water cutoffs later this month for the first time since suspensions were instituted in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and in the interest of public health and safety. Late fees were also waived during this time.

In addition to suspending cutoffs, the City launched the Lynchburg Cares Program and collaborated with multiple non-profit organizations to inform citizens about funding available to assist them in paying their utility bills. This included multiple mailings to delinquent customers encouraging them to take advantage of available assistance.





Customers with delinquent accounts are encouraged to submit their payments online at www.lynchburgva.gov, by mail or in the white drop-off box in front of City Hall, 900 Church Street since City Hall is still closed to the public. Please do not put cash in the drop-off box. To ensure payments are received on a timely basis, delinquent customers are asked to not pay their bills at locations other than those listed above.



Some customers may still have difficulty paying their water utility bills. If so, please contact the Billings and Collections Division at (434) 455-3840 to speak with a representative. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.