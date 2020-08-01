Lynchburg under arrest after firing gun into the air

One man was arrested after Lynchburg police responded to multiple reports of shots fired on Sunday night. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Lynchburg Police Department received multiple calls saying that a man was shooting a gun into the air near a Ford SUV. Police found the vehicle near the intersection of 12th Street and Pierce Street. The driver of the car, Kevin Nailor, 47, of Lynchburg faces numerous charges, including
- Driving under the influence
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Discharging a firearm within city limits
- Two counts of possession of schedule I/II substance
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II substance
There were no reports of injury or property damage as a result of the gunfire.