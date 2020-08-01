Lynchburg Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi outlines tax relief framework

Here is a news release from Lynchburg Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi:

Lynchburg, VA — Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi opened a new resource for taxpayers to be informed on what they can expect from City Council on adopting bold tax relief in the upcoming budget. Through his website, the Vice Mayor is offering a version of a “Frequently Asked Questions” tab to help citizens be more informed about the actions already taken by Council.

Incorporated into the page is a framework for Council to consider implementing comprehensive, strategic, and bold tax relief. The proposal(s) will help the majority of citizens in the city, not just property owners. The package includes property tax reductions(s), personal property (car) tax cuts, fee removal from utilities, and meals tax removal/reductions. All in all, these reductions comprise a full tax relief package that will return millions of dollars back to taxpayers in a historic fashion.

After releasing this page, the Vice Mayor issued the following statement:

Tax Relief is a big topic right now. When and how is it coming? What has been voted on? Why are there two ideas floating around? Many neighbors have questions.

When millions of your dollars are on the line, diligence, discipline, and transparency should be paramount. This resource is dense I’ll admit, I would ask voters to consider reading through it. Doing so will require some time, but the page is comprehensive, direct, and candid.

In the minds of some, there have been some questions as to where this path is leading. Once folks read it through, they’ll know exactly where I am on this important debate. The bottom line is this — tax relief is coming, and I’m aiming for the fences.

Together, this council has the chance to offer bold tax relief in the upcoming budget. Other options that have been considered or debated miss the mark in multiple ways and that is articulated on the web page. By utilizing the upcoming budget for implementing historic relief, council will be able to make informed decisions about how to both cut taxes and invest heavily into public safety and the classroom, while properly investing in other core responsibilities of government.



I’m looking forward to aiming for the fences on behalf of our taxpayers!



For more information, please visit the website. Citizens can view the resource on Vice Mayor Faraldi’s website here: https://www.chrisfaraldi.com/taxrelief