Lynchburg Water Resources Talks Tunnel Under Blackwater Creek

Tim Mitchell and Jason Snyder from Lynchburg Water Resources join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about LYH Beyond, a mile long tunnel that will run under the Blackwater Creek and Point of Honor trail to act as a “storage tank” for storm water.
Begin to expect construction on 7th street in the coming weeks as they begin this project.

WLNI · The Morningline: Tim Mitchell & Jason Snyder 7/17/2024
