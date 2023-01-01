Lynchburg woman arrested for murdering her child in 2020

Lynchurg Police have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her child more than three years ago. In January 2020, police investigated the sudden death of a child at the Brookside Apartments. Detectives say it’s been a long investigation, but they’ve determined that reckless disregard for human life contributed to the child’s death. 39-year-old Brandy Lynn Parker of Lynchburg was arrested today for Felony Murder and Felony Child Abuse and Neglect. She’s being held without bond.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

2020 Child Death Investigation Leads to Arrest

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) investigated the sudden death of a child at the Brookside Apartments which occurred in 2020.

On January 23, 2020, around 10:40 a.m. a 9-1-1 call was made, reporting a child (1) was found not breathing. The caller, responding LPD units, and Lynchburg Fire Department medics rendered lifesaving aid, but the child passed away.

Through this lengthy investigation, detectives determined that reckless disregard for human life contributed to the child’s death.

Brandy Lynn Parker (39) of Lynchburg, was arrested earlier today on the following charges, Felony Murder and Felony Child Abuse and Neglect. Parker is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C. T. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Any additional information regarding this investigation will be provided as an update to this release.