Lynchburg woman charged with arson and hitting a police car while driving U-Haul truck

A Lynchburg woman is behind bars for allegedly setting a fire and then crashing a U-Haul truck into a police car. Around 1:30am Friday, police say 40-year-old Felicia Williams poured gasoline near a car and building on 12th street, lit the fire, then fled in a U-Haul truck. Police say she crashed into a police car at the Intersection of 12th and Monroe Streets. The officer was injured but has been released from the hospital. Police say Williams eventually crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of 12th and Main Streets. They took her into custody after a struggle. Williams now faces numerous charges including arson, hit and run and driving under the influence.

Woman Charged After Arson, Pursuit, and Vehicle Crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has arrested and charged a woman following an arson that led to a vehicle pursuit, early Friday morning.

On October 6, 2023, at approximately 1:35 a.m. LPD officers responded to the 2100-block of 12th Street for the report of a woman pouring gasoline in the vicinity of a vehicle and building, lighting it on fire, and then fleeing the scene in a U-Haul truck. Officers observed the truck on 12th Street and initiated a traffic stop. The operator did not stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

At the Intersection of 12th and Monroe Streets, the suspect vehicle and one marked LPD patrol vehicle collided, injuring one officer. The injured officer was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital (LGH) with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of 12th and Main Streets. LPD officers took the suspect into custody after a brief struggle.

The operator and sole occupant of the U-Haul truck has been identified as Felecia Williams (40) of Lynchburg. Williams was transported to LGH for treatment of serious injuries and was arrested on the following charges:

Arson

Felony Eluding

Two Counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Felony Hit-and-Run

Driving Under the Influence

Reckless Driving



Williams is in the custody of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

The LPD Traffic and Safety Unit responded to investigate the crash and the Lynchburg Fire Department extinguished the fire in the 2100-block of 12th Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. S Bond at 434-455-6161, or by calling the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.



