Lynchburg woman charged with filing false police report

A Lynchburg woman has been arrested for filing a false police report. Police say 22-year-old Jaccarra Taylor reported an inappropriate arrest and use of a taser on the night of June 2nd along Old Forest Road. After a months-long internal investigation that included reviewing Taser deployments, Body-Worn Camera videos, in-car camera videos, and closed-circuit television video in the area, police have determined the incident never happened.

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says the false report tied up valuable resources at a time when police were already stretched thin because of unrest in the city.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

[Update] LPD Response to Accusation of Inappropriate Behavior

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has completed its internal investigation into an accusation related to an arrest and Taser deployment in the area of Old Forest Road on June 2, 2020.

After an exhaustive investigation lasting several months and encompassing countless staff hours, the LPD has determined that the alleged event did not take place. As part of the investigation, detectives reviewed Taser deployments, Body-Worn Camera videos, in-car camera videos, and closed-circuit television video in the area.

Members of the Lynchburg Police Department consulted with Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison on the results of the investigation and determined appropriate charges. Jaccarra Taylor, 22, of Lynchburg is charged with filing a false police report, which is a Class 1 Misdemeanor. She was taken into custody last night without incident and was released on bond.

“We take all allegations seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” said Police Chief Ryan Zuidema. “This allegation occurred during a very challenging time for our community where our resources were already significantly strained and we had to call for assistance from neighboring jurisdictions. This false allegation tied up resources that could have otherwise been used to keep our community safe.”

Transparency and collaboration with our community remain a priority for the Lynchburg Police Department. The LPD has taken additional steps over the past several months toward these goals, including adding an online complaint form that allows individuals to file complaints more easily.

Any updates will be provided as an update to this news release.