Lynchburg woman convicted of assaulting a police officer after stabbing incident

A jury has convicted a Lynchburg woman of assaulting a police officer who was questioning her. Prosecutors say in February of 2020, police tried to interview Whitney LaShae Miller as a suspect in a incident where a victim had been stabbed in the back. They say during the interview, Miller appeared intoxicated and tried to leave several times, then grabbed an officer, swung at him and kicked him. Prosecutors said the stabbing charges against Miller were dropped because the victim didn’t cooperate. But Miller could face up to five years in prison on the assault charges when she’s sentenced in June.

Here is the information from the Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney:

On January 31, 2023, Whitney Lashae Miller was convicted by a jury of her peers on the charge of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

In the early morning hours of February 4, 2020, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a call for a potential malicious wounding after an individual with a stab wound to the back walked into the Lynchburg General Hospital emergency room. Following initial interviews with the victim of the stab wound, Whitney Miller, who was a suspect in the stabbing, was detained outside her residence and transported to the Lynchburg Police Department for an interview.

During the course of the 30 minute detention at the Lynchburg Police Department, Miller attempted to leave the interview room multiple times, but was stopped by Officer Person. Officer Person noted that Miller appeared intoxicated and explained to Miller why she was detained. Miller again attempted to leave the interview room and was blocked by Officer Person. In response, Miller grabbed Officer Person with both hands. Officer Person responded by pushing her back into the room and attempted to seat her in a chair. Miller swung a closed fist at Officer Person who blocked the punch. Miller then kicked Officer Person in his left leg. At that point, Miller was placed on the ground and arrested for Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Miller was also charged with Malicious Wounding and Domestic Assault and Battery for the stabbing but the charges were later dropped due to the victim failing to cooperate with the prosecution and failure to appear in court for two different hearing dates.

The final sentencing hearing is set for June 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Lynchburg Circuit Court. The charge of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer carries a sentence of up to 5 years, with a 6-month mandatory minimum sentence. This case was prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathan Freier and the defense attorney for Whitney Lashae Miller was Ronnie West.

