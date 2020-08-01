Lynchburg woman faces charges after Fort Hill Mart robbery

A Lynchburg woman faces numerous charges after a robbery at the Fort Hill Mart on Fort Avenue this morning. Authorities say 34-year-old Teja Marie Ewell assaulted the clerk and stole the cash register, then drove away. Police found Ewell’s car a short while later on Tulip Street. They say she sped away to Rivermont Avenue before getting out and running away. Police took her into custody after a brief chase. She faces numerous charges for robbery and was also wanted on other charges including Credit Card Theft and petit larceny. Ewell is being held without bond.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

Suspect Arrested in connection to Robbery at Fort Hill Mart

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department arrested the suspect in connection with a robbery at the Fort Hill Mart, this morning.

On November 22, 2022, at 08:32 a.m., officers responded to 5210 Fort Ave., Fort Hill Mart for a reported robbery that just occurred. The caller stated the store was robbed by one adult female, who assaulted the clerk and stole the cash register, which contained an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect fled in a maroon sedan on Fort Ave in the direction of downtown.

Upon initial investigation and review of surveillance video from the store, the suspect description and vehicle description was provided to officers who searched for and located the suspect in a maroon Toyota sedan on Tulip Street in Lynchburg.

When officers attempted to get out with the suspect, who was still in her vehicle, she fled from them and officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect fled their vehicle on foot in the 2300-block of Rivermont Avenue. Following a brief foot chase, officers were able to take her into custody, at 9:45 a.m.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The suspect has been identified as Teja Marie Ewell, 34, of Lynchburg. Ewell was charged with the following related to today’s incident: Robbery, Felony Eluding, Identify Theft, Reckless Driving and several other traffic related offenses.

At the time of todays incident, Ewell was wanted on the following charges out of Lynchburg, related to previous incidents: Credit Card Theft, Credit Card Fraud, Petit Larceny and Fail to Comply with a Court Order.

Ewell is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on all the above charges without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.