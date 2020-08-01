Lynchburg woman wanted for setting fire to Campbell Co. home

Campbell County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a Lynchburg woman who’s wanted for setting a house on fire. 29-year-old Marqutez Octavia Fisher is a black female, 5’4″ tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Fisher has black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted on charges of burning a occupied dwelling. These charges are related to a fire that occurred earlier this month. Fisher was last seen in the 700 block of Federal street, Lynchburg, VA Anyone with information regarding Fisher’s location is asked to contact the Campbell County Communications Center at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

