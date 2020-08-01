Lynchburg Youth Sports Day June 26

What: Youth Sports Day

When: Saturday, June 26 9am – 3pm

Where: the University of Lynchburg campus.

Lynchburg Youth Sports Day will be held from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on June 26 at various locations at the University of Lynchburg. It is open to all 3rd- to 6th-grade community members at no charge with a suggested donation of any canned good item that will go to area food banks. Activities will include free skill clinics, skateboarding demonstrations and games in basketball, flag football, and soccer, as well as various events in a track & field meet. Lunch will be provided to all children, and transportation is available through local churches and nonprofits.

register at YMCACVA.org.