Lynchburg’s Annual International Festival goes virtual

You can watch by visiting lynchburgva.gov/internationalfestival.

The City of Lynchburg’s Fifth Annual International Festival is virtual this year as a precaution due to COVID-19. The week-long festival will be available online beginning Monday, August 23 at www.lynchburgva.gov/internationalfestival.

A different part of the world will be featured each day with delicious food demonstrations from local chefs from Thai 99 Kitchen, La Cocina and Gauri Wooldridge; enjoy dance demonstrations with the Kuumba Dance Ensemble and Gulshan Ari and hear fascinating stories from Africa, Asia, Caribbean and Latin America regions. Opening remarks will be given by Dr. Meredith Woo, President of Sweet Briar College and a native of Seoul Korea; Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, President of Howard University and a Trinidad and Tobago native; and Dr. Nichole Sanders, Professor of History at the University of Lynchburg.



In addition, learn about some amazing people right here in Lynchburg – people who came from different parts of the globe to call Lynchburg home. Hear them speak about their experiences, and how they make a difference in the community.



Viewers will also have a chance each day to win gift cards to local businesses and restaurants.





Note to Media: To view the promotional video for the 2021 International Festival, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4adA4oTH3D0.