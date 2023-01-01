Lynchburg’s Salvation Army is a warming center during frigid conditions

Warming Center

The City of Lynchburg’s Department of Human Services will partner with the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families in the community. The warming center will be open:

Monday, January 15 th at 4:00 p.m. to Tuesday, January 16 th at 8:00 a.m.

The shelter will close daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests will be allowed to go to the Salvation Army cafeteria during the day. This is a low-barrier warming center; Department of Human Services staff and community volunteers will staff the center.

Department of Public Works

The Department of Public Works Department is prepared to respond and will have crews working with spreader operations beginning Monday morning and continuing as needed. Residents should expect some snowy conditions and are encouraged to stay off roadways if possible.

Lynchburg Water Resources

Lynchburg Water Resources reminds residents that when temperatures fall below freezing, pipes can leak due to expanded, frozen water within. For tips on properly preparing indoor pipes and protecting them from freezing or breaking, visit https://www.lynchburgva.gov/554/Prevent-Freezing-Pipes. Residents who experience water service disruptions can call Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.

Additionally, the City of Lynchburg is encouraging everyone to protect themselves against serious health problems that can result from prolonged exposure to the cold. It is extremely important to take precautions when spending time outdoors as frostbite and hypothermia can be a real possibility.

To lower your risk:

Wear cold weather appropriate clothing like gloves/mittens, hats, scarves and snow boots. Dress in several layers of loose-fitting clothing and cover your face and mouth if possible.

Be aware of the wind chill factor. Wind can cause body-heat loss.

Stay dry, and if you become wet, head indoors and remove any wet clothing immediately.

Limit your time outdoors.

Make sure you monitor the time your children are out in the cold.

Do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

Symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia should not be ignored. Frostbite is an injury to the body that is caused by freezing. It causes a loss of feeling and color in affected areas and most often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. Hypothermia is an abnormally low body temperature caused when the body is losing heat faster than it can be produced. Warning signs may include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness. If you suspect symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia, seek medical attention care immediately.

Also, check on your neighbors and loved ones. Although anyone can suffer from extreme cold, some people are at greater risk than others. Older people are particularly susceptible to illness, injury or isolation. Make sure they are safe and are properly heating their homes.

Don’t forget about your pets! Keep them indoors if at all possible. Provide plenty of food and water, and when outside, make sure they are bundled up! Remember – if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pets as well.

For more information on winter preparedness and dealing with extreme cold, visit https://www.vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather.



