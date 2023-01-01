Lynchburg’s Salvation Army is a warming center during frigid conditions

Warming Center

The City of Lynchburg’s Department of Human Services will partner with the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families in the community. The warming center will be open: 

The shelter will close daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests will be allowed to go to the Salvation Army cafeteria during the day. This is a low-barrier warming center; Department of Human Services staff and community volunteers will staff the center. 

Department of Public Works
The Department of Public Works Department is prepared to respond and will have crews working with spreader operations beginning Monday morning and continuing as needed. Residents should expect some snowy conditions and are encouraged to stay off roadways if possible.  

Lynchburg Water Resources
Lynchburg Water Resources reminds residents that when temperatures fall below freezing, pipes can leak due to expanded, frozen water within. For tips on properly preparing indoor pipes and protecting them from freezing or breaking, visit https://www.lynchburgva.gov/554/Prevent-Freezing-Pipes.  Residents who experience water service disruptions can call Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250. 

Additionally, the City of Lynchburg is encouraging everyone to protect themselves against serious health problems that can result from prolonged exposure to the cold. It is extremely important to take precautions when spending time outdoors as frostbite and hypothermia can be a real possibility. 

To lower your risk:

Also, check on your neighbors and loved ones. Although anyone can suffer from extreme cold, some people are at greater risk than others. Older people are particularly susceptible to illness, injury or isolation. Make sure they are safe and are properly heating their homes.

Don’t forget about your pets! Keep them indoors if at all possible. Provide plenty of food and water, and when outside, make sure they are bundled up! Remember – if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pets as well.

For more information on winter preparedness and dealing with extreme cold, visit https://www.vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather.