Machete-wielding man fatally shot by Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputy

State Police are now investigating after an Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shot a man wielding a machete yesterday. The sheriff’s office says a man was behaving erratically by his pickup truck near the intersection of Lexington Turnpike/Route 60 and Sandidges Road. As the sheriff’s deputy approached the man around 2:40 in the afternoon, the man pulled out a machete and confronted the deputy. The deputy shot the individual. The sheriff’s deputy was not injured. He’s on administrative leave during the investigation.

Here is more information from State Police:

At the request of the Amherst County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating a shooting involving an Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Despite life-saving efforts administered to him at the scene, the male succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff’s deputy was not injured during the incident. The incident remains under investigation at this time