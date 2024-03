Former VCU, East Carolina, and Chattanooga head men’s basketball coach Mack McCarthy joins The Sportsline to talk his career, Virginia roots, and the current state of college hoops, including what it was like to make the Sweet 16 while at the helm of the Mocs, on how the transfer portal has negatively impacted area programs led by Mike Young and Tony Bennett, and why he likes Tennessee to cut down the nets this season.