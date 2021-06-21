Madison Heights man arrested after allegedly shooting at deputies

A Madison Heights man is behind bars –charged with shooting at police officers as they tried to arrest him. It began yesterday when a woman in the Colony Road area of Madison Heights told police that Takota J. Cash had physically assaulted her; when police went Cash’s residence, they say he fired at them with a rifle as he ran away. The deputies were not injured and they didn’t return fire but called in backup from numerous other localities. Cash was later taken into custody by Lynchburg Police. He’s charged with Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, and more charges for the initial assault report are pending.

Here is the entire release from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office:

June, 21st 2021

On June 20th 2021 deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an assault that had taken place in the Colony Road area of Madison Heights.

Deputies met with a female that said she had been assaulted and had physical signs that she had been. The female identified the person that had assaulted her as Takota J. Cash of Madison Heights.

As deputies approached a residence that Cash is known to live at, they were met with gunfire from a rifle. Deputies were able to identify the person that was shooting at them as Takota Cash as he was running away from them, after he fired the shots.

No one was hit by any of the shots that were fired by Cash and the deputies involved never fired their weapons.

While seeking cover in the wood line, the initial responding deputies lost sight of Cash but believed that he had retreated into the house on Thacker Lane.

Additional resources from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia State Police 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 6th divisions, The Lynchburg Police Department, and Amherst County Public Safety were dispatched to the scene to try to negotiate to get Cash to come out of the house.

After some time of attempting to make contact inside the residence, entry was made but Cash was not found inside.

Cash was later taken into custody without further incident in Lynchburg by The Lynchburg Police Department on charges of Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Additional charges will follow for the initial assault report.