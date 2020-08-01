Madison Heights man dies after being hit by vehicle

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred at 10:01 p.m. on June 28, 2022 in the 4600 block of South Amherst Highway.

A 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Amherst Highway when it suddenly encountered a pedestrian walking across the travel lane. The Dodge was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Clyde E. Shores, 53, of Madison Heights, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, Dana J. Lewis, 44, of Madison Heights, Va., suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

No charges will be placed. The crash remains under investigation.