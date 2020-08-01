Main Street to have 2-way traffic by end of July

Lynchburg officials say Main Street in downtown will convert from one-way to two-way traffic at the end of July. Lynchburg council voted in 2019 to convert both Main and Church streets to 2-way traffic after the Main Street Renewal Project was finished, and the city released a timeline today. Before the 2-way conversion, three blocks of main street will be shut down this spring and early summer to rebuild the road and install final paving. Church Street will be converted to two-way traffic in the fall.

The Main Street Renewal Project quarterly schedule has been released and includes the incorporation of two-way traffic on Main Street.

“In 2019, City Council voted to convert Main Street and Church Street to two-way traffic at the completion of the Main Street Renewal Project, and we are within months of realizing this goal,” said Jim Talian, Special Projects Manager for the City of Lynchburg.

The conversion of Main Street, from Fifth Street to Eleventh Street, will occur at the end of July, with the final block between Eleventh and Twelfth Street occurring after the installation of the Arrival Pad in October.

Prior to the conversion, a complete shut-down of each of the three remaining city blocks on Main Street is scheduled for later this spring and early summer to rebuild the road and install final paving.

Currently, the 1000 block of Main Street block is planned for a two-week closure in early June.

The 900 block of Main Street closure is planned for late June into early July.

Full closure of the 1100 block is planned for August and September.

In July, Appalachian Power will complete their work of modernizing the underground electrical system on Main Street.

The conversion of Church Street to two-way traffic will occur in the fall of 2021.

The Main Street Renewal Project is a multi-million dollar joint investment between the City of Lynchburg and Appalachian Power to replace aging waterlines, update certain sanitary and storm systems and to improve reliability and provide for future development. The project area includes four blocks of Main Street from Eighth to Twelfth Streets and Tenth Street from Main to Church Streets.

The schedule has been posted on the project’s website at www.RenewLYH.com.

