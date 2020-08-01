“Make it Merry” at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. — As the holiday season begins, River Ridge has announced its programs and campaigns for November and December. This year’s holiday programs will include the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign, the Salvation Army Angel Tree, photos with Santa as well as a new, curbside pick-up program that will provide shoppers more ways to shop comfortably and conveniently this holiday season as well as throughout the new year.

“We are excited to kick off the holiday season at River Ridge, from our beloved traditions like photos with Santa and the Salvation Army Angel Tree, to the beautiful new holiday décor that complements our redevelopment,” said Katie Farris, marketing manager at River Ridge. “While we are excited for this season, we are also taking precautions to promote the health of River Ridge guests and staff. We are asking our guests to take note of a few updates this year to ensure the best experience possible.”

Details about holiday programs and campaigns at River Ridge can be found below and on the River Ridge website:

Photos with Santa

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Salvation Army Angel Tree

Curbside Pick-up Program