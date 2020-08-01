“Make it Merry” at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. — As the holiday season begins, River Ridge has announced its programs and campaigns for November and December. This year’s holiday programs will include the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign, the Salvation Army Angel Tree, photos with Santa as well as a new, curbside pick-up program that will provide shoppers more ways to shop comfortably and conveniently this holiday season as well as throughout the new year.

“We are excited to kick off the holiday season at River Ridge, from our beloved traditions like photos with Santa and the Salvation Army Angel Tree, to the beautiful new holiday décor that complements our redevelopment,” said Katie Farris, marketing manager at River Ridge. “While we are excited for this season, we are also taking precautions to promote the health of River Ridge guests and staff. We are asking our guests to take note of a few updates this year to ensure the best experience possible.”

Details about holiday programs and campaigns at River Ridge can be found below and on the River Ridge website:

Photos with Santa

Santa will be available to take contactless photos with guests, next to Mission House Coffee and GNC, from November 21 through December 24.

To promote the health and safety of guests and staff, the following precautions will be in effect: To avoid overcrowding, reservations to visit Santa are strongly encouraged. Walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day. The health and well-being of River Ridge staff, Santa and our guests is a high priority. Click here to make your reservation. Santa will be able to chat with the children and hear their Christmas wishes. Photos will be taken and visitors to Santa will be socially distanced. Santa will wear a face covering, and guests will be required to wear face coverings in accordance with the State of Virginia mandate. All staff will receive daily temperature checks and health screenings. There will be social distancing floor graphics to direct guests where to stand while waiting for their visit. There will be an increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation, including the addition of hand sanitizer in high traffic areas.

Times and dates for photos with Santa are listed below: Saturday, November 21: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Learn more about what to expect during your visit with Santa. River Ridge is also offering a virtual Santa experience, including live video calls with Santa. Learn more about virtual Santa experience offerings on the River Ridge website here.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

From November 7 through December. 24, bell ringers will be located at the main mall entrances to collect donations during the mall’s operating hours. These entrances include the Food Court, Northeast, East and Regal exterior entrances.

Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Salvation Army Angel Tree will be located near Belk from November 9 – December 7.

In order to ensure a meaningful Christmas for the angels, the Salvation Army asks guests to provide the following: Select the angel(s) that you would like to adopt, and remove the FULLtag from the tree and keep it somewhere safe pending the return of your gift. We have provided some information and suggestions about your angel on the tag for shopping for your angels. Return your gifts to River Ridge or to The Salvation Army of Lynchburg by December 7. Please use the angel ID number on the angel tag (example-LB12345) to label all bags and each item for you angel(s). This ensures the thoughtful gifts you purchased are provided to the child/Angel you chose.



Curbside Pick-up Program