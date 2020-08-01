Man arrested after short-term rental scam

Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection with a short-term rental scam in the area. Police say over the past several weeks, 27-year-old Timothy Santiago of Lynchburg has been renting a property on short-term rental sites and then advertising the property as his own rental on several sites. Santiago faces numerous charges. Police are looking for other victims. They’re askig anyone who may have had property rented by or who rented a property from Timothy Santiago or “JZ Enterprises, LLC” to contact Lynchburg Police.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has arrested a man in connection with a short-term rental scam in the Lynchburg area.

Over the past few weeks, the LPD received several reports of a man renting a property on short-term rental sites and then advertising the property as his own rental on several sites.

Timothy Santiago, 27, of Lynchburg, was charged with the following in connection with these incidents:

Six counts of Forging, uttering, etc., other writings.

Three counts of False statements to obtain property or credit

Two counts of Obtaining money or signature, etc., by false pretense

One count of Attempting to utter false statements to obtain property or credit

The LPD is seeking information from the community on potential other victims of this scam. Those victimized by this scam may have had their property rented by or rented a property from Timothy Santiago or “JZ Enterprises, LLC.” Those who may have been victims of this scam, or have knowledge of it, can contact Det. Davis at chad.davis@lynchburgva.gov or (434) 455-6166

Additionally, anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

