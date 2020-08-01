Man arrested for Campbell County murder

A Campbell County man is charged with the murder of Jason Marcus, whose body was found his vehicle on Leesville Road on Monday. 23-year-old Dashawn Hamlett is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hamlett was taken into custody after a police chase in Altavista that ended in the 5500 Block of Wards Rd. He’s being held without bond and authorities say more charges are pending.

Here is the entire news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on September 4th, 2022.

On September 6th, 2022 after an extensive investigation, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office obtained charges on 23 year old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County. Hamlett was charged with second degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hamlett was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit ensued in the Town of Altivista and ended in the 5500 Blk of Wards Rd.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank members of our community that assisted in this investigation as well as the Altivista Police Department, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and The Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force. Hamlett is being held in the Lynchburg Detention Center without bond. Further and upgraded charges are anticipated, this case is still under investigation.

Please contact The Campbell County Dispatch Center at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have any information on this case. Community members can also leave a tips online here or through the P3 app on mobile devices.