Man arrested for holding family members at gunpoint

A man is under arrest after allegedly holding family members at gunpoint last night at a home in Madison Heights. Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home on Daniels Drive at 10:16 for reports of shots fired inside and learned from others that a man was holding his family inside against their will. Around 10:30 some of the residents came outside unharmed, and several minutes later Ronald Ferguson Jr. came outside. He’s been charged with abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault, and brandishing a firearm.