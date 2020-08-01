Man behind bars after Campbell County shooting

A man is behind bars after a shooting in Lynch Station Tuesday. Campbell County officers got a call about a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at 204 Wileman Road. When deputies got there, a man arrived in his vehicle and ran at them, yelling and screaming. The man was identified as Jessi Kendrick. He was taken into custody and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and obstruction of justice. Authorities also seized a gun from the scene.

