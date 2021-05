– The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a vehicle crashed into the back of the Lynchburg Museum Saturday evening.

On May 22, 2021, at 5:52p.m., officers responded to the back side of 901 Court Street for a report of a car that had crashed into the Lynchburg Museum. The driver, Frank Eugene Rose, 46, was arrested on scene and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked license.