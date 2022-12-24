Man charged in Appomattox County fatal shooting

On 12/24/22 at approximately 1045 am deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private residence on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.

Upon arrival deputies and rescue personnel found JIMMY EDWARDS ADAMS JR age 47, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of the first responders Edwards succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

Upon investigation deputies arrested Dylan J. Mansell age 22 for voluntary manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Both Edwards and Moore lived at this residence.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office would like to express sincere appreciation to the Virginia State Police, the Concord Volunteer Rescue Squad, Concord Volunteer Fire Department, and the Appomattox Volunteer Rescue Squad for their assistance.