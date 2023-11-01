Man charged in Campbell County, Lynchburg thefts

Campbell County authorities have arrested a man for stealing more than 150-thousand dollars in trucks and tools from a business on Training Center Road yesterday. The investigation led to a house on Deer Creek Drive where deputies found much of the stolen property, including two vehicles, power tools, specialty equipment, and wire and copper. They also found property that had been reported stolen in unrelated cases. 31-year-old Andy Thomas Yancey Jr faces numerous charges in Campbell County and Lynchburg. He’s being held without bond.

Here is more information from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

On November 1, 2023, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business on Training Center Road in reference a significant larceny including several vehicles and the theft of construction equipment and tools with an aggregate value of over $150,000.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded and began to investigate. Evidence discovered at the scene led Investigators to an address on Deer Creek Drive where a search warrant was executed. While searching the property, a significant amount of stolen property was recovered to include two vehicles, power tools, specialty equipment, and materials such as wire and copper. Investigators also located property that had been reported stolen in unrelated cases.

ONE TRUCK IS STILL MISSING. We are actively searching for a 2001 Ford truck bearing VA license plates: SPOATY. Photos of the truck are below. Please share!

As a result of the investigation, Andy Thomas Yancey Jr (31 y.o.) was arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny (x3), and petit larceny. Yancey Jr was also served on warrants out of Lynchburg. He is currently being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending. If anyone has information related to this case please contact Investigator M. Bryant at 434-332-9707 or through the dispatch center at 434-332-9574.