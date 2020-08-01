Man charged with 2nd degree murder after Appomattox Co. shooting

A shooting in Appomattox County has left one man dead, another charged with 2nd degree murder. It happened shortly after noon yesterday in Spout Spring. Appomattox County sheriff’s deputies went to the 14-hundred block of Spring Grove Road to investigate a shooting. They found a man outside the residence with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police charged 36-year-old Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Junior with 2nd degree murder. They have not released the victim’s name.

Contact 434-352-8241 with any helpful information