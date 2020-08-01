Man charged with brandishing air rifle

Lynchburg Police are investigating a firearm violation that prompted an elementary school lockdown yesterday. It happened in the 900-block of Johnson Road. Two witnesses told police they recognized the man as a neighbor and said he pointed the rifle at them until they went inside their home. When officers arrived, they were able to take the man into custody without incident. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the gun was an air rifle.

Kong Ming Ni, 38, was charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm.

Johnson Road is located in the Fort Hill area of Lynchburg and out of an abundance of caution, Perrymont Elementary initiated a lockdown until police confirmed there was no threat to students or staff.