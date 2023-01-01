Man charged with fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 81

Virginia State Police has charged Austin W. Eavey, 25, of Waynesboro, Va., with involuntary manslaughter and hit and run following a fatal crash early Sunday (Jan. 21. 2024) on Interstate 81.

At 3:54 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2024, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-81 at the 210 mile marker. A middle-aged white male was walking along the southbound lanes of I-81 when he was struck by a vehicle. The man died at the scene.

The male pedestrian had no identification on him. He is a middle-aged, white male with a tattoo on his right leg. He was carrying a backpack and dressed in black with a hoodie that said, “Missouri” on it. He was also wearing white Nike sneakers. His body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Virginia State Police is still working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the pedestrian or who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7778 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.